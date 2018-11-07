Knife crime: Bleed control kit could 'save lives'
Knife crime: Bleed control kit could 'save lives'

A mum who lost her son to knife crime is campaigning for 'bleed control kits' to be widely available in public areas.

Dan Baird died from stab wounds and his mum Lynne told Today a bleed control kit "may have saved his life".

  07 Nov 2018
