'I lost my leg to type 2 diabetes'

Video

Every week 170 people in the UK lose a limb because of diabetes.

Around four million people in the UK are living with diabetes - and around 90% of them have type 2 diabetes, which is often linked to being overweight or inactive.

Diabetes prescriptions are costing the NHS in England more than £1 billion a year, according to figures from NHS Digital.

And a further 12 million people could be at risk of getting type 2 diabetes in the future.

Stephen Richardson has told the BBC he blames himself for the loss of his limb.