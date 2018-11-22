'It's taken so much of my life'
Poor mental health 'has taken so much of my life'

Emma Blezard, 18, says her mental health problems have robbed her of her teenage years.

She started experiencing difficulties when she was 13, suffering from anxiety and panic attacks before developing an eating disorder, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

