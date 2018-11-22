'It's taken so much of my life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poor mental health 'has taken so much of my life'
Emma Blezard, 18, says her mental health problems have robbed her of her teenage years.
She started experiencing difficulties when she was 13, suffering from anxiety and panic attacks before developing an eating disorder, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window