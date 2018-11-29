The doctors pooing out Lego
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How long does it take to poo Lego out if a child eats it?

Children frequently ingest small objects and naturally parents worry about the consequences.

Six paediatricians from the UK swallowed Lego as part of an experiment to see how long it takes to pass through the human body.

We spoke to one at the University of Leicester to find out more...including why?!

Please don’t try this at home.

  • 29 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Would you 'unschool' your children?