Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Womb transplant: 'Using deceased donor organs a viable option'
For the first time ever, a healthy baby has been born after being carried in a womb that was transplanted from a dead woman.
The transplant operation took place in Brazil in 2016 and just over a year later a baby girl was born.
Dr Liza Johannesson, a Swedish uterus transplant surgeon, told Radio 4's World at One that by using deceased donor organs, it "gives us access to a bigger number of organs than we ever thought possible, and allows us to help more women achieve motherhood."
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-46461654/womb-transplant-using-deceased-donor-organs-a-viable-optionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window