For the first time ever, a healthy baby has been born after being carried in a womb that was transplanted from a dead woman.

The transplant operation took place in Brazil in 2016 and just over a year later a baby girl was born.

Dr Liza Johannesson, a Swedish uterus transplant surgeon, told Radio 4's World at One that by using deceased donor organs, it "gives us access to a bigger number of organs than we ever thought possible, and allows us to help more women achieve motherhood."