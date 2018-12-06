The charity getting young people rowing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The charity getting young people rowing

Rowing is a sport that is often associated with private schools and elite universities, but a London-based charity is trying to open it up to all communities.

London Youth Rowing encourages young people to be active through the sport. The BBC met some of them at a Hackney school.

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The fitness tracker