'I spent six hours in a Victorian police station'
New rights should be given to severely ill mental health patients detained in hospital to stop abuse and neglect of this vulnerable group, a review says.
Steve Gilbert and Georgi Lopez were both sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Mr Gilbert said he had to spend six hours in a Victorian police station and Ms Lopez spent over four years under the section.
06 Dec 2018
