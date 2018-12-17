Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I never spoke to another male sufferer'
Peter and Giles who have both had breast cancer and mastectomies talk about how it affected them and how they want more people to know that it's a disease men can get.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window