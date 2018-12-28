Media player
'Losing 18st left me uncomfortable in my own skin'
Instagram weight loss star Jack Towers, 22, lost 18st (114kg) in a year and a half. Now he’s struggling with excess skin – and NHS England won’t pay for surgery to remove it. He’s one of a growing number of people crowdfunding to raise money for operations that some people regard as ‘cosmetic’.
28 Dec 2018
