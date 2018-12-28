'Losing 18st...

Video

Instagram weight loss star Jack Towers, 22, lost 18st (114kg) in a year and a half. Now he’s struggling with excess skin – and NHS England won’t pay for surgery to remove it. He’s one of a growing number of people crowdfunding to raise money for operations that some people regard as ‘cosmetic’.

