Dementia patients enjoy virtual cycling trips
Care home trials virtual cycling trips for dementia patients

Stapely Care Home in Liverpool is trialling a scheme where exercise bikes and videos are used to enable residents living with dementia to go on virtual cycling trips to locations around the world.

Staff say the project, which originated in Norway, has boosted wellbeing and happiness.

  • 28 Dec 2018
