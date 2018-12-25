Recovery buddies 'mean so much'

Media player
The buddies who send recovery parcels for support
Strangers with long-term mental and physical illnesses are being paired up and encouraged to send gifts to one another to stop them feeling so lonely.
The Instagram group, Recovery Buddy Parcels, matches people with a 'buddy' who has a similar condition to them and who lives near them - people they may not have met otherwise.
25 Dec 2018
