Smoking v vaping: Watch lab test results

If you're going to try to quit smoking in the new year, try vaping, a UK government advisory body says.
Public Health England has launched a campaign video showing the dangers of traditional cigarettes, and has carried out an experiment demonstrating how e-cigarettes are much less harmful.
It says people can search "Smokefree" for NHS advice on quitting.
Read more: Vaping – good, bad or not clear?
28 Dec 2018
