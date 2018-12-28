Smoking v vaping: Watch lab test results
If you're going to try to quit smoking in the new year, try vaping, a UK government advisory body says.

Public Health England has launched a campaign video showing the dangers of traditional cigarettes, and has carried out an experiment demonstrating how e-cigarettes are much less harmful.

