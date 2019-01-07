Theresa May launches 10-year NHS plan
Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken in Liverpool to announce a long-term plan for the NHS.

NHS bosses in England say it could save lives by focusing on prevention and early detection.

But unions are concerned that staffing shortages could undermine the ambitions, and some senior doctors have warned hospitals were facing a "near-on impossible task."

