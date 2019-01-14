Intersex: Is it right to assign sex to a baby?
The UN says as many as 1.7% of the world have intersex traits - that's the same as the number of people with red hair. All over the world, children with intersex traits are being operated on to be sex assigned at birth - sometimes with devastating consequences.

BBC Gender and Identity Reporter Megha Mohan explores the hidden world of intersex children.

Videojournalist: Natalia Zuo

