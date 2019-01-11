Air pollution 'a public health crisis'

Video

Nine-year-old girl Ella Kissi-Debrah died from asthma in February 2013 after experiencing three years of seizures. During that time, local air pollution levels regularly breached EU legal limits. Her last fatal seizure happened during a spike in air pollution levels.

Now her family has been given permission to apply for a fresh inquest into her death. It comes after the government's chief lawyer heard new evidence her death could be linked to unlawful levels of air pollution.

Ella Kissi-Debrah lived close to one of London's busiest roads. Her mother said she wanted to get to the bottom of the health impact of air pollution on young people.

Mrs Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, a teacher, said: "It's the right decision. Hopefully if we are successful, national government, local government and individuals have to do something about cleaning up the air.