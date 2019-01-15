'Right, we need a bucket list'
Student makes bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Laura Nuttall had just started university when a routine eye test discovered several brain tumours.

Soon after the diagnosis, the 19-year-old from Lancashire began creating a bucket list with her friends and family.

Fundraising is now under way to obtain experimental treatment to extend her life.

