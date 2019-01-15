Man with machete Tasered at rail station

Video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspect was seen wielding "a massive machete" at a railway station in south London.

Police were called to Tulse Hill station during evening rush hour just after 18:30 GMT on Monday British Transport Police (BTP) said.

A 59-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Officers swooped on the suspect and pinned him to the floor after discharging the Taser while commuters looked on as a train was held at the station.

There is intermittent sound on this video.