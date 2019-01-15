Games medal for liver donor's family

Media player
New liver recipient in Staffordshire wants to donate Games medal to donor's family
A woman competing in the British Transplant Games says if she wins a medal she will give it to her donor's family.
Sue Bennett's life was saved by a liver transplant in June 2015 after years of battling the disease, primary biliary cirrhosis.
The mother-of-three from Ranton, near Stafford, has since taken up exercise and will be competing in a 3,000m race.
She said of her donor: "This will in some way mark her name and what she's done for me and maybe increase organ donation awareness."
