Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Bournemouth's 'streaming' nurses ease A&E pressure
Senior A&E doctors are warning that hospitals are teetering on the edge of safety. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine says that after a quieter start to the year, the pressure has intensified this month.
However, in the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, waiting times in A&E have fallen under a new initiative, which places a senior nurse near the front doors to turn away non-emergency patients.
No-one is sent home under the policy, but simply redirected to GP clinics and pharmacies.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window