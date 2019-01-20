I'm Alice and I have Tourette's

Video

Alice Franklin, 25, is one of 300,000 people in the UK with Tourette’s syndrome.

For Alice, the condition manifests itself in uncontrollable body movements or "tics" – jerking, twitching, punching walls and windows and involuntarily collapsing to the floor.

It is a life-changing condition with which Alice has lived for more than three years – but for her and thousands like her, therapy is not readily available.

In fact, a survey shared exclusively with 5 Live Investigates by the charity Tourettes Action, shows that even when a diagnosis has eventually been made, most people are not given medication or directed to any form of behavioural therapy. And even when they are, it can take years to access.