Muffin or apple: Do you know what you 'should' be eating?
The Food Standards Agency and Public Health England have released a study assessing the diet of the UK population.
Their findings are based on nine years of data from The National Diet and Nutrition Survey and is the first publication to provide long-term analysis.
While their research indicates a reduction in sugar consumption, the overall proportion of the population drinking sugary drinks has not changed much.
So is the amount of information available confusing people on what they should be eating?
23 Jan 2019
