Rocking helps grown-ups sleep more soundly too
Rocking people to sleep in a moving bed made them sleep more soundly and improved their memory recall in the morning, researchers found.
Scientists from the University of Geneva built a special bed that rocked gently throughout the night.
They tested it on 18 young adults and found they woke up fewer times and slept more deeply than on a normal bed.
25 Jan 2019
