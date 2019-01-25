The 30 second test that could save your life

Video

The NHS advises women between the ages of 25-49 to have a cervical smear test every three years, but many avoid doing so because of fear or embarrassment.

The test checks the health of cells in the cervix. Detecting abnormal cells early, and having appropriate treatment, can help prevent cervical cancer.

Women aged 50-64 are advised to have the test every five years.

Chloe Delevingne had a smear test live on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, to help raise awareness.