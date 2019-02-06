Video

Started a diet? Kept up that gym membership? For some, this time of year is all about being and keeping ‘healthy’.

But what does ‘healthy’ mean when you have a long-term health condition?

Jameisha Prescod, who is living with Lupus, has founded You Look Okay To Me, an online education platform focusing on chronic pain and illness.

She spoke to the BBC about what ‘being healthy’ means to her, and why we should consider alternative definitions.

Produced by: Aisha Doherty