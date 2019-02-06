Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chronic conditions: What does ‘healthy’ mean when you have a long-term illness?
Started a diet? Kept up that gym membership? For some, this time of year is all about being and keeping ‘healthy’.
But what does ‘healthy’ mean when you have a long-term health condition?
Jameisha Prescod, who is living with Lupus, has founded You Look Okay To Me, an online education platform focusing on chronic pain and illness.
She spoke to the BBC about what ‘being healthy’ means to her, and why we should consider alternative definitions.
Produced by: Aisha Doherty
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-47129368/chronic-conditions-what-does-healthy-mean-when-you-have-a-long-term-illnessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window