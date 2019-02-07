Media player
Extreme morning sickness: 'You become a shell of a person'
Blogger Susie Verrill has told BBC Radio 5 Live how hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), or extreme pregnancy sickness, left her unable to leave the house.
Verrill, who has two children with her partner, Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford, did a guest takeover on the subject with 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake.
07 Feb 2019
