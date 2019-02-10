'I've had no silence for five years'

Media player
Tinnitus: What it is like living with the condition
Podcaster Natalie Lue has been living with tinnitus since she was four.
A survey conducted by the British Tinnitus Association for Tinnitus Awareness Week says that 61% of those with the condition say it makes them feel isolated.
Ms Lue told the BBC about how she manages the condition and how she copes with never having silence.
Producer: Ellis Palmer
10 Feb 2019
