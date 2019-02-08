Scientists wade into hangover debate
Hangovers tips: Does mixing your drinks make a difference?

Mixing drinks may not actually make your hangover worse.

Scientists have done a study which refutes the idea that the order we have alcoholic drinks in affects the severity of a hangover. Read more here.

So here's some other tips to help you the morning after the night before.

