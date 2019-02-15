Super gonorrhoea and the treatment problem
Super gonorrhoea: Why the STI could become untreatable

What happens if you can't treat the second-most common STI, gonorrhoea?

This sexually transmitted infection affects millions of people around the world every year.

But those working on the front line are worried they are running out of drugs to treat it.

Newsnight's Kay Devlin explores the challenges involved in stopping the spread of super gonorrhoea and finds out about some of the surprising ways you can get it.

