'I can paint with my bionic arms'

Video

Tilly Lockey, 13, has bionic arms that are so sophisticated she can now paint and apply make-up.

She lost both of her hands after contracting meningitis as a baby and is now at the forefront of testing the technology.

Her latest set, complete with pressure sensors and fine motor control, are not yet available on the NHS - but it is hoped they will be soon.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.