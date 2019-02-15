Media player
Tilly Lockey: 'I can paint with my bionic arms'
Tilly Lockey, 13, has bionic arms that are so sophisticated she can now paint and apply make-up.
She lost both of her hands after contracting meningitis as a baby and is now at the forefront of testing the technology.
Her latest set, complete with pressure sensors and fine motor control, are not yet available on the NHS - but it is hoped they will be soon.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT
15 Feb 2019
