Encephalitis: 'I told my boyfriend I thought I was a monkey'
Lucy Evans had encephalitis, a serious condition that caused her brain to become swollen and led her to experience frightening delusions.
Some types can kill in a matter of days, but a new report has highlighted how many patients are misdiagnosed.
21 Feb 2019
