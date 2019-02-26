How Keira's heart saved Max

Video

Keira Ball was nine years old when she died in a car accident. But her donated organs saved the lives of four people, including Max Johnson, who received her heart.

He told the BBC he was "ready to die" and thought he'd had his last hug with parents, before news came of the donated organ.

New legislation named Max and Keira's Law is set set to clear its final hurdle in Parliament.

In England, under the new system, which comes into effect next year, consent will be presumed unless people have opted out.

Max, together with his and Keira's parents, told the BBC their story.