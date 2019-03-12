Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vulvodynia: 'Tampons and certain underwear are agony'
"When it's happening, it's the worst pain in the world - you'd do anything for it to stop."
That's how Georgia described dealing with the "agonising" condition, vulvodynia.
Vulvodynia is a chronic nerve syndrome that causes severe and unexplained pain of the vulva and vagina.
According to the NHS, the pain can be brought on by using tampons, having sex, wearing certain types of underwear or even sitting down for long periods of time.
The 25-year-old Manchester artist is drawing representations of the "agony" she experiences.
Originally from BBC Radio 5 Live.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window