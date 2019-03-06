Not enough ambulances...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Specialist paramedics help struggling rural ambulance crews

Specialist paramedics are trying to free up ambulance crews as they struggle to cover huge distances in Lincolnshire.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Mar 2019