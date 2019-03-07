Can a vegan love a meat eater?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
She's vegan, he eats meat. How does their relationship work?
Rebecca is vegan, Saj eats meat. How do they make their relationship work? What compromises do you have to make when you’re a carnivore in a relationship with a vegan? Hear more in the Food Chain, from BBC World Service.
We spoke to Rebecca and Saj as part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-47488457/she-s-vegan-he-eats-meat-how-does-their-relationship-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window