'My anorexia really loved Instagram'
A BBC investigation has found extreme material encouraging and glamorising eating disorders on the social media platform Instagram.
Jodie-Leigh Neil has overcome anorexia and says though Instagram didn't cause her eating disorder, it did make it worse.
Instagram say they do not allow content that encourages or promotes eating disorders and will remove it as soon as they are made aware of it.
If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
20 Mar 2019
