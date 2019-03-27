Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The measles has made my life hell'
Jane Stanton's life dramatically changed after contracting measles, and is calling for people to take-up all available vaccines.
Experts are worried about the affect of anti-vaxxers publishing on social media, and plan to update their campaigns to counter their messages.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window