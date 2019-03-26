Video

Ryan and Amy Jackson’s daughter Lily was stillborn - they say many people do not realise what is involved.

The government is consulting on whether coroners should be given powers to investigate stillbirths.

The couple, who now run a charity called the Lily Mae Foundation, say it may have helped their grieving process.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.