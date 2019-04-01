Party leader reflects on abortion speech

Video

The MP Heidi Allen has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she received "overwhelming support" from the public after revealing in the Commons last year that she had had an abortion.

Ms Allen, the newly-appointed leader of The Independent Group - which is applying to become a political party - spoke of her own experience during a debate about Northern Ireland abortion law.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.