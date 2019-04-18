'My boyfriend's sperm, or a donor's?'

Video

Women who freeze their eggs have 10 years to use them before they are destroyed, unless they have certain medical conditions.

It means at the 10-year mark, many are left with the heartbreaking decision of whether to forego their chance of having a baby, or rush to find a sperm donor.

"Emma" froze her eggs nine-and-a-half years ago because of polycystic ovaries.

She has been in a relationship for six months but, facing the loss of her frozen eggs in July, is now having to choose whether or not to ask her partner to fertilise them, or to fertilise them using a sperm donor.

The fertilised eggs can then be stored for longer.

