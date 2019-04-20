Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are plants a necessity or a luxury?
A new campaign says we should pay less tax on plants because they are good for the environment and mental health.
It's being backed by the National Garden Scheme at a time when house plants are becoming increasingly popular - particularly among young people who can't afford gardens.
In the UK, plants which don't produce food are subject to full VAT (Value Added Tax) at a rate of 20%. Whereas in other European countries, it can be at least half that.
-
20 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window