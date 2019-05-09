'I'm a personal trainer with cerebral palsy'

Media player
Meet the world's first CrossFit trainer with cerebral palsy
Steph Hammerman was born with cerebral palsy and doctors believed she would never walk, talk, read or write.
But the 29-year-old from North Carolina, who has also fought off cancer, has become the world's first CrossFit trainer with the condition.
Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination.
Video produced by Daniel South
Listen to more stories from OS.
09 May 2019
