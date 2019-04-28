Video

A dramatic rise in prescriptions for opioid painkillers has prompted a government plan to put prominent warnings on the medicines but a former drug user tells the BBC it is not enough.

Nicki Hari became addicted to the powerful painkillers after undergoing knee surgery.

Ms Hari, who now works as a counsellor for UK Addiction Treatment, said: "When you are in the throes of addiction, you don't care, you just need to get your fix."