'I want them to explain themselves'
A public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS is to start taking evidence.

Su Gorman's husband, Steve Dymond, died in December from complications caused by treatment for haemophilia as a young man.

  • 30 Apr 2019