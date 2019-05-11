The fight for cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi

Video

Cystic Fibrosis is a life-reducing genetic lung disorder and while outcomes have improved, half of those with it do not live beyond 40.

Orkambi is a drug that targets a mutation that around 50% of people with cystic fibrosis in the UK have. It has been shown to improve lung health by up to 42%.

Licensed for use in the UK since 2015, it costs around £105,000 per patient per year so is not available on the NHS, except for certain people on compassionate grounds.