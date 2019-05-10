Media player
Blogger: There is a stigma around infertility
Infertility blogger Vanessa Haye has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to break what she calls an 'IVF stigma' in some black communities.
Vanessa had two rounds of IVF, one resulted in a miscarriage and her second was successful and she is now a mother to one-year-old Sebastian.
She told Emma Barnett about finding an IVF community on Instagram.
Vanessa was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live as part of a special programme on IVF - click here for more.
10 May 2019
