What we wished we'd known about the menopause

Half the world's population are going to go through the menopause.
The symptoms vary from individual to individual, and can last a few months or several years.
It's BBC menopause week - each day, BBC Breakfast has been looking at different issues affecting women going through it.
We asked a group of women what they wish they'd known about menopause before it started.
Video Journalist: Victoria Holland
16 May 2019
