New cancer treatment to tackle drug resistance
The world's first drugs designed to stop cancer cells becoming resistant to treatment could be available within the next decade, scientists have said.
Professor Paul Workman told the Today programme the new drugs could "extend long-term survival" which could "cure" patients.
16 May 2019
