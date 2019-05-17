Spina Bifida surgery baby 'a miracle'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spina Bifida surgery: 'He's a miracle'
In a UK first, doctors have used keyhole surgery to repair the spine of a baby with spina bifida while it was still inside the womb.
Surgeons at King's College Hospital say the procedure is not a cure, but could be the difference between some children learning to walk or not.
Sherrie Sharp and her son Jaxson had the operation 27 weeks into the pregnancy.
She was told she could never have children and described the birth of baby Jaxson as a "miracle".
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window