Spina Bifida surgery baby 'a miracle'

Video

In a UK first, doctors have used keyhole surgery to repair the spine of a baby with spina bifida while it was still inside the womb.

Surgeons at King's College Hospital say the procedure is not a cure, but could be the difference between some children learning to walk or not.

Sherrie Sharp and her son Jaxson had the operation 27 weeks into the pregnancy.

She was told she could never have children and described the birth of baby Jaxson as a "miracle".