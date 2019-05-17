Smuggling cannabis oil to help our child

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medical cannabis: Breaking the law to help our child
The parents of a child with epilepsy say they are breaking the law because they can't get cannabis oil to treat her condition in the UK.
Anthony and Tannine have told the BBC's Fergus Walsh they may no longer be able to make the journey to the Netherlands for the private prescription, and they fear for the future.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window